Rapper Playboi Carti At The Dome

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is the rare hip-hop artist in 2017 who sort of shuns social media.

That hasn't kept him from being prominent. His big hit "Magnolia," off his self-titled Interscope debut from earlier this year, seems to be about hiding some contraband in one's sock and running from the New York cops. But the song works more off of its subsonic bass and squishy on-the-beat keyboard backing, and the snippets of vocal exclamations — "huh!," "what!," "phew!" — used as rhythmic accents and textures.

"Lookin," Carti's collaboration with like-minded peer Lil Uzi Vert, has a twinkling, hall-of-mirrors echo effect that adds to its impenetrable weed-cloud vibe. Many of the best tracks have a thick, dubbed-out, walking-through-quicksand feel where the music feels heavy, while the rapping moves in darts and flashes, stops and bursts, over the backing track. He and his producers have a taste for flute samples. Carti is part of a whole raft of new rappers taking hip-hop into persistently weird places.

Playboi Carti stops at The Dome @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Friday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. $35. 203-265-1501 and livenation.com.