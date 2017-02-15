Grand And Gaudy Panic! At The Disco At Mohegan

If you buy the idea that musicians bear the sonic stamp of the cities and regions they come from, you can listen to Panic! at the Disco and think: Of course they're from Las Vegas. There's something grand and gaudy and maybe sin-soaked about this band's sound.

Musical theater, surf guitar, emo, hip-hop, baroque arena rock, ironic lounge, metal, and hints of epic gospel all converge in this band's ambitious jam-it-all-together sound. "Champagne, cocaine, gasoline/ and most things in between," goes part of the refrain on "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time," which seems to be about taking pleasure to the point of pain and self-destruction, but also conveys an inadvertent mission statement.

The band formed in 2004, but at this point it's basically the project of frontman Brendon Urie. The band's 2016 record "Death of a Bachelor" has the song "Crazy=Love," which has the hilarious sick-burn meta-pop chorus "You're just like Mike Love/But you'll never be Brian Wilson," a put-down that would make any Beach Boys fan hide in shame. This is a band that has embraced the idea that madness leads to inspiration, but the songs chart all of the lulls and confusion along the way.

Panic! at the Disco performs at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $59.50. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.