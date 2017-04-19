Rapper Ozuna Playing Foxwoods

Stardom can hit you fast in pop music. Twenty-five-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ozuna has emerged at the front of a new wave of reggaeton-ish performers with massive online followings. Ozuna mixes bits of trap music, with weird little vocal hiccups, ominous arpeggios, stripped-back beats and AutoTune, into Caribbean-flavored dance pop and ballads.

Ozuna has been writing songs since he was 12, and he's already collaborated with such artists as Daddy Yankee and Yandel. Some of the sounds might be futuristic, with computerized pitch adjustment, robotic beats and phantom backing tracks, but Ozuna often sings about classic subjects, like a bad boy wooing a young lady whose parents don't approve because of his clothes or tattoos. Ozuna has yet to release his debut full-length studio album, but expect it to have high-octane reggaeton superstar guests.

Ozuna plays at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Saturday, April 29, at 11 p.m. $57 to $77. foxwoods.com.