Pianist Orice Jenkins Up Next In Baby Grand Jazz Series

Hartford's Orice Jenkins plays smooth, adult retro soul, but he's also steeped in hip-hop and jazz.

If you like Roberta Flack, Curtis Mayfield and Stevie Wonder, Jenkins will evoke the biggies of the '70s. Jenkins brings a super-mellow lounge-jazz vibe to his piano playing. Jenkins released "Soar" last year, which has touches of Latin jazz and mellow funk. Jenkins has a silky voice that radiates warmth, and he sometimes brings to mind even older singers like Johnny Hartman.

Jenkins will perform as part of the 14th annual Hartford Public Library's Baby Grand Jazz series, which will warm up the winter yet again this year.

Orice Jenkins plays the Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Free. hplct.org.