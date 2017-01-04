Two-Day Metalfest Opus Blizzard B-Day Bash At Toad's

Metal is meant for winter. The cold, the dark, the grimness, the seasonal increase in self-harm. The Nordic vibe — it's all part of the heavy-metal aesthetic.

The annual Opus Blizzard B-Day Bash is a celebration of Connecticut and New England metal. Few events are as prone to damage both liver and ear drums alike. Opus — aka Christian Lawrence, the drummer of New Haven metal band Dead By Wednesday — has lined up a loud and heavy list of bands to play this year's birthday bash.

Not content to go gently into the future, Opus and pals will party for two nights straight. One-day bashes are for those with no stamina! Opus' other band, Alcoholica, a Connecticut-based classic Metallica tribute band, will also be on the bill, with its original lineup. In addition to those two bands, Friday night includes: Official Sworn Enemy, Enemy Remains, Revenge Against God, the Shape, Devil Inside and more. And Saturday features Black Sabbath tribute act Earth, Curse the Son, Entierro, Sasquatch and the Sick-A-Billys, Over the Line, Buzzard Canyon, Stikpin and more. That's a lot of metal.

Opus Blizzard B-Day Bash is at Toad's Place, Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14, at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. Tickets are $10 to $15. toadsplace.com and 203-624-8623.