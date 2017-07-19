OneRepublic At Xfinity Theatre

OneRepublic just released a new single called "Rich Love" this month. The band put out a record last year called "Oh My My." The Colorado band has an anthemic big-sing-along sound, whether they're working from a clubby, pumping bass-drum formula or veering into folky group-shout choruses. You probably know OneRepublic's 2013 single "Counting Stars," which was almost inescapable for about three years.

Frontman, songwriter and mega producer Ryan Tedder has been oddly outspoken about the homogeneity of today's radio landscape — oddly, given the fact that, having worked with artists like U2, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, One Direction, Beyonce and Ariana Grande, he's probably had as much to do with that landscape as anyone. If much pop has become a balanced mix of brooding, anthemic, danceable, soaring, vivid and minimalist, Tedder's style could be part of the blueprint. But Tedder clearly was ready to step back from the pop-promotion machine, the near-constant touring, careful plotting of new releases and media teases. He announced his need to retreat a bit on social media last year. Fans will be interested to see what the needed rest has done for Tedder and the band.

OneRepublic plays Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and up, livenation.com.