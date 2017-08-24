Country's Old Dominion At Foxwoods

Old Dominion is a country band with light vocal harmonies and soft-rock touches.

The band has as much in common with the Eagles and Bread as with Hank Williams. But they're really known for their lyrical wit and songwriting chops. Their new single "Not Everything's About You" is one of those songs in which the singer sort of pretends that a recent ex isn't totally dominating his mind, in the mold of "She Thinks I Still Care."

Breakups are a subject that Old Dominion does well. The band has been around for 10 years, with all of the members starting in Nashville as songwriters — they've written for artists like Kenny Chesney and The Band Perry — before moving into a group setting to help showcase their writing talents as well. One of their biggest hits is "Break Up With Him," a song that brings to mind a country twist on Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend," cheekily encouraging a would-be lover to cut ties with their current partner.

See Old Dominion at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, on Friday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. $30 to $40. foxwoods.com.