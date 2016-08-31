Of Montreal At College Street

Of Montreal is a band that explores the outer realms of the theatrical.

The band's latest, "Innocence Reaches," is a synth-heavy robotic dance-floor creation until it swirls in other directions. It's glammy, except that it's also krautrock-y and Donna Summer-with-Giorgio Moroder-ish.

The grooves are rubbery. Gender and identity are toyed with in the lyrics. The Athens, Ga., band, which is more of an ever-changing collective led by frontman Kevin Barnes, has over the years been able to summon the sounds of psychedelia, Broadway, disco, Beach Boys baroque pop, country rock and soul-funk all threaded with word-drunk absurdist poetry.

The band turns 20 this year. Barnes and crew are holding true to the overall more-is-more aesthetic that's been a rare constant for Of Montreal. They're as idiosyncratic as ever.

Of Montreal plays College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. $16 to $18. collegestreetmusichall.com.