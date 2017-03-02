Melting Pot Occidental Gypsy At The Sounding Board

In some ways, the melting pot music of Occidental Gypsy is as American as anything going. Most music is hybridized on some level. We listen to music, particularly in America, as the embodiment of cross-cultural riffage. Blending is always making something new. Gypsy jazz was a strain of music that drew on the traditions of Eastern Europe and fused some of those elements with American jazz, which was itself already a mixing of traditions from African-American culture, Europe and more.

So when Occidental Gypsy puts its re-Americanized spin on gypsy jazz, it's just keeping in the tradition. This is music with some impressive string players, a guitarist who is obviously steeped in the work of Django Reinhardt, a violin virtuoso, and a band that can sizzle and swing or play more sombre laments, spanning the emotional spectrum. There are a lot of jazzy diminished chords, and Tin Pan Alley touches. They might even play a little funk salsa, to keep everyone guessing. This is obviously a band that likes to entertain a crowd and make people move.

Occidental Gypsy performs at The Sounding Board Concerts at the Universalist Church, 433 Fern St., West Hartford, Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $17. soundingboardcoffeehouse.org.