The Nude Party Plays Cafe Nine

The Nude Party seems to have the right idea. Googling the band's name can be risky: It's a scuzz-psych band from the mountains of North Carolina.

The Nude Party — which has a provocative, anarchic, and self-consciously comic phallocentric feel — makes that thin mercury sound. They put me in mind of jittery acts like King Khan and the Pharaohs, White Fence and the Black Lips. But you get the feeling the band is steeped in the Velvet Underground and the Cramps as well.

Nakedness isn't just a gag for their name. The band seems to embrace the clothes-free lifestyle whenever the members choose. But January in Connecticut might not be conducive for such liberties, though. I'm expecting this to be a flamboyant and ecstatic rock show.

The Nude Party plays at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. $8 to $10, 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.