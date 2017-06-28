Music

New Kids, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men At Mohegan

Nostalgia is the gift that keeps giving. There are always eras, styles and artists receding into the past just long enough to warrant a fond revisitation.

If you were a pop music consumer in 1988 when Paula Abdul's "Straight Up" hit the radio and MTV, you may remember a sense that something was changing in popular tastes — funky slap bass, a hint of hair metal guitar crunch, synth horns, a hip-hop-tinged beat, danceable grooves, girl-group vocals. It was all stirred together. Similar to artists like Terence Trent D'Arby and Neneh Cherry, Abdul had a vaguely internationalist flavor to her dance pop. This was after she'd had a career as a dancer and cheerleader, and before she became a singing show judge.

New Kids on the Block hit the scene with their debut in 1986, a little before Abdul's big break, and the pre-fab boy band went on to define a certain sector of pop music for, well, the next 30 years. Bands like One Direction are heirs to NKOTB.

Boyz II Men was a different concoction, part boy band, part doo-wop revival, part Philly soul.

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men perform at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Thursday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. $59 and up. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.

