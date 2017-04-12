Cross-Culture Nile Project At Jorgensen Center

The Nile is, of course, a massive river, with all kinds of ancient and modern cultural significance associated with its coursing waters and silty banks. The Nile Project is an enterprise aimed at uncovering, documenting, connecting and fostering linkages, both environmental and musical, among people who live in the 11 Nile countries.

The Nile Project's 2017 release "Jinja," threads together sounds from Egypt, Uganda, Burundi, Sudan, Ethiopia and other countries, making for a rich cross-cultural blend, drawing on musical elements from Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and beyond. The band features Egyptian oud prodigy Mohamed Abozekry, who began teaching the instrument at age 15.

There are numerous other powerful musicians who are significant figures in their home countries. Fans of music as diverse as Uum Kulthum, the Ethiopiques series and Hamza El Din will find plenty to enjoy about this wide-ranging collective.

Nile Project performs at UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Road, Storrs, Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 to $36. 860-486-4226, jorgensen.uconn.edu.