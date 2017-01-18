New Haven-Area Musicians To Celebrate Leonard Cohen At Cafe Nine

You could pick your wry Leonard Cohen song or lyric to capture the political moment in 2017. I keep coming back to a song from his 1992 album "The Future," which has the lines "Democracy is coming to the U.S./ Sail on, sail on, O mighty ship of state!/To the shores of need/Past the reefs of greed/Through the squalls of hate." Then there's "There is a war between the ones who say there is a war and ones who say there isn't," from "There Is A War." You could just keep spinning the wheel of song to find more trenchant and beautiful lines and melodies from the master.

That's something like what a bunch of New Haven area musicians and singers will be doing when they celebrate the work of Cohen, who died last year at 82, the day before the U.S. presidential election. Bob Dylan is a fan, and so is just about every other singer/songwriter out there. Cohen was a real poet and visionary, that rare combination of a sexy brainy talented good guy.

Celebrate the deep, lovely music of Leonard Cohen at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 9 p.m. This is a "pay what you can afford" event. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.