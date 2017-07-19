The New Pornographers are kind of a Canadian indie-rock supergroup, a rotating collective of singers, players and songwriters. They've been making music now for 20 years. (Their new record is called "Whiteout Conditions," which may suggest a particularly Canadian familiarity with lake-effect snow.) On the new record, A.C. Newman, who always been the creative ringmaster, wrote all of the songs. Newman, who lives in the U.S., has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, and Newman's anxiety, depression and rage about Trump has seeped into the new record.

The New Pornos are one of those rare groups that have a level of songcraft that seems to only get sharper and smarter as they continue. Think Elvis Costello, Squeeze, Ryan Adams or any other impossibly talented and prolific songwriters. There are twinkling keyboards, burbling arpeggiations, and swirling atmospherics, but Newman's lyrics and seemingly endless hooks still shine through with punchy choruses, even if this new album has a slightly different set of sounds and stepped-up tempos. Catch them now, because Newman's political opinions might get them noticed by overzealous border guards.

The New Pornographers at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $35, collegestreetmusichall.com.