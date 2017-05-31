Durable Neil Diamond At Mohegan Sun

You will find people who talk trash about Neil Diamond. To those people I say: Take it elsewhere.

Neil Diamond is a great, great songwriter and a great singer. Sure, he may have stood out a little on "The Last Waltz" amid all of the giants of '70s soft rock and roots. His lapels might have been a little wider than taste would have dictated. He might have dipped into schmaltz now and again. But Diamond wrote so many insanely durable songs, even before he became a huge success, songs like "Kentucky Woman," "Red Red Wine," "Solitary Man," "Love to Love," "Cherry, Cherry," "Shilo," "I'm a Believer." I could go on. He's a pro.

The Brooklyn-born songwriter and singer is 76. Diamond truly is a solitary man. He got the stripped-down Rick Rubin treatment in 2005, but it didn't seem to earn Diamond that carved-in-stone status that similar records did for artists like Johnny Cash. Diamond's done an impressive (or depressing?) number of Christmas albums over the years. Like everyone with a 50-plus year recording career, he's had some wobbly patches. Listen to his recordings for the Bang label from around 1967. People will be listening to those songs for as long as there's stereo equipment to play them.

Neil Diamond performs at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, 860-226-7711, Sunday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $59 to $95. mohegansun.com.