Eclectic Natalie Cressman At Arch Street

Eclecticism and omnivorous musicianship are keys to the work of singer/songwriter/trombonist Natalie Cressman. She was born into a musical family, with her mother a singer and her father a trombonist. Cressman early on got a taste and feel for Brazilian jazz and rock fusion and other hybridized genre collages. So her work blending groove-based music, electronica, live brass, and soulful singing makes its own internal sense.

Cressman just released a new EP called "The Traces" earlier this month. It's got a futuristic soul sound, with scrubbed guitar riffs, crisp beats, slippery bass lines, mellow horn sections and her light and airy singing.

When not fronting her own band, Cressman gets to work with some of the heavy hitters of the jam-band scene, playing as a part of Trey Anastasio's band, and also taking the stage with bands like the Motet and Umphrey's McGee. Cressman's talents are impressive. Shading out the sketch of her skills, she's also done recordings singing pure-voiced and pretty lullaby-ish folk backed by acoustic guitar, to singing Joni Mitchell's lyrics set to Charles Mingus's lovely "Goodbye Pork Pie Hat," on which she plays a mean trombone as well. Her work with longtime collaborator guitarist Mike Bono is slightly quieter than her most recent recording, but it draws on the same full-spectrum of influences and styles.

Natalie Cressman and Mike Bobo perform at the Arch Street Tavern, Arch Street in Hartford, Thursday, March 23, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.