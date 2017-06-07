The Naked And Famous At Toad's Place

The Naked and Famous are a group of introverts from New Zealand who live in L.A. now. They've adapted to the American lifestyle, learned to drive on the other side of the road.

The core songwriters were a couple, but they broke up. Their most recent album, "Simple Forms," released last year, is sort of about the demise of that relationship. It's a breakup record, but the band didn't implode. Comparisons to Fleetwood Mac abound. And the band has to talk about it in interviews a lot.

This year marks the band's 10th. The music and touring may be the thing that drove the two, singer Alisa Xayalith and guitarist Thom Powers, apart, but it's also the thing that pulled them together again. A tension remains at the heart of this band, one that infuses their anthemic '80s-tinged emotional synth pop with a search for healing and uplift. If you hear echoes of Taylor Swift, Madonna, Stars, and Human League, you're not alone.

The Naked and Famous take the stage at Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, Friday, June 16, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30. 203-624-8623, toadsplace.com.