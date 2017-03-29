Bold Morgan James At Infinity Hall In Hartford

Singer Morgan James went from her formative years in the West, in Utah, Idaho and California, to Juilliard, to Broadway and to the New York club scene.

Her first solo album was a record of Nina Simone covers — a bold choice for a young singer, but one that showcases the overlap of clubs and conservatory that she shares with Simone. James went on to make clever collaborations with Postmodern Jukebox, putting stylistic twists on pop hits.

Her latest album — perhaps even more bold than the Simone record — is a cover/tribute to Joni Mitchell's 1971 masterpiece "Blue." James mostly stays close to the original performances, adding some bluesy slides and slightly Broadway-ish bigness in a few spots. It all gets done with piano and voice, even the guitar-centric quasi-samba of "Carey." This devoted tribute treats the originals like the art songs that Mitchell always insisted they were. It's further proof that Morgan James can do whatever she wants with her voice.

Morgan James performs at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Thursday, on April 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $39. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.