Brooding Texas Duo Missio At Webster Underground

Texas-based duo Missio make brooding pop-leaning music that is inflected with bits of hip-hop (the beats) and even goth (the dark textures). The band works to make songs that have a lyrical significance while embedding the words in slow-moving ecstatic/ominous settings. Sections change speed and slide with a vaguely psychedelic lurch in places. Rippling guitar figures, a scrap of piano, a distorted slowed-down voice sample, or eerie strings support the languid vocals.

Listen to "Middle Fingers," a song that serves as a kind of mission statement of proud defiance for Missio. "I'll just keep on throwing middle fingers in the air," goes the chorus, which is basically about flipping the world off over — take your pick — not being beautiful, not being super-rich, not liking other people's taste, not being constitutionally equipped to handle booze, or whatever the grievance of the moment might be. Every time the weather gets warm, people need an anthem for smashing stuff, and this might be it this season.

Missio at the Webster Underground, 31 Webster St., Hartford, Thursday, April 13, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com.