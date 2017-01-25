Miranda Lambert's Rocking Country Twang At Mohegan

Country singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert released "The Weight of These Wings," a double album and her sixth studio release, in November of last year. Her breakup and divorce from singer Blake Shelton seems to populate the songs about escape and heartache and about raising hell as a coping mechanism. The romance of the open road — blowing town with highway exits zipping by — sets the scene for songs that embrace emotional rootlessness with a slinky chugging feel.

Lambert is a rocker with a country twang, or a country singer who likes to rock out, if you prefer. She sometimes sounds like Tanya Tucker with a taste for grit and tequila. The record, which is dark and heavy in places, ended up on a lot of year-end best lists. As further proof of Lambert's stature and defiant independence, she basically passed up all of the media requests to interview her about her new record. Lambert is doubtless on to other gratifying romances, but one can't help but think that the loss of love gives her some good songwriting fodder.

Miranda Lambert takes the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $89. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.