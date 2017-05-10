Trippy Migos At Foxwoods

Trippy, trap-inflected Atlanta hip-hop is ascendant in Connecticut this week. After joining Future's bill in Hartford, his fellow ATL stars Migos will hit the casino at Foxwoods the very next night.

Migos, a trio, all three of whom are related, even have a song about I-85, Atlanta's arterial highway, to stress their orientation. They often set up a rhythmic template for their raps — like on the chopped, stuttering, staccato, sixteenth-note pairs on the infectious "T-Shirt," complete with woozy, backwards string sounds. Elsewhere it's a steady grid of tumbling triplets. Add to that some catchy rhythmic nonsense vocalizing — part beat-boxing, part birdcall: "br-rr-rr-rrt!" or "wooo!"

Migos's 2017 release "Culture" has bumped their profile up a few notches. Drug-dealing, absurd amounts of cash, absurd amounts of sex, lots of cars and jewelry, and plenty of pills and booze, it all might be the standard subject matter, but Migos put a giddy twist on it. Lines like "Cooking up dope in the crockpot," from the catchy "Bad and Boujee," end up getting stuck in one's head. Some bands test their new tunes on the car stereo to make sure it holds up' Migos give their songs trial runs at the strip club.

Migos takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $68 to $88. foxwoods.com.