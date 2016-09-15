Meghan Trainor Comes To Mohegan

It was all about that bass, then it became about a few other things, and now singer Meghan Trainor seems to be here to stay. Her blend of sassy, body-positive, self-empowerment retro-pop is pretty catchy, even if she sometimes veers into less righteous egomaniacal tangents ("Me Too").

Remember, Trainor is only 22, so she's facing a lot of scrutiny and stirring up a lot of attention fresh out of the gate. She's more than just a singer; Trainor writes her songs, many of which start out on her ukulele. And Trainor, who's from Massachusetts, has made an interesting alliance with Connecticut's Al Anderson.

Trainor sometimes emulates the sounds of mighty artists like James Brown, Missy Elliott and Stevie Wonder. She also knows to take some riffs from 'N Sync and Destiny's Child. And to mix it up further, Trainor feathers a little doo-wop and Brill Building pop into her tunes, to round out the time-machine blur.

Meghan Trainor plays the Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59. Information: 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.