Far Our Meat Puppets At Outer Space

The Meat Puppets were already legends before Kurt Cobain asked the Arizona-trio to join Nirvana on its 1993 "MTV Unplugged" set featuring a couple tunes from the band's epic 1984 record "Meat Puppets II."

The exposure from grunge royalty sent a whole new generation back to the Puppets' one-of-a-kind catalog. Few other bands could successfully fuse the desert-cowboy aesthetic with acid-gobbling weirdness and punk abandon.

The moshpit crowd didn't know what to make of these insane hippies, and the Deadhead scene found the Meat Puppets' vibe to be a little abrasive and menacingly unhinged. The Meat Puppets 1985 album "Up On The Sun" is a monument of psychedelic college rock, with sinuous guitar lines, strangely funky bass, surreal lyrics and timeless tunes. Frontman/songwriter and guitarist Curt Kirkwood has long been a model of relentless DIY productivity, often making the Van Gogh-ish paintings that adorn the band's covers.

The band, which now includes Shandon Sahm (son of legendary Texas musician Doug Sahm) on drums, has released 15 studio albums and has turned into a sort of multi-generational supergroup on tour, with Curt's son Elmo joining the band on guitar. They're still impressively far out.

Go see the Meat Puppets with fellow legend Mike Watt at the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Saturday, May 13, at 9 p.m. $20. 203-288-6400 and thespacect.com.