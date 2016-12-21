Max Creek At Stafford Palace Theater On New Year's Eve

Max Creek formed in 1971. The band was ahead of its time early on in taking clear musical inspiration from the Grateful Dead.

Max Creek is a Connecticut institution. And it's continued to a perform live shows that are noted for being improvisation-centric and heavy on percussion. A live Max Creek show will also often consist of covers of tunes by legends like CCR, the Stones, the Dead, the Who, the Beatles, Little Feat, Dylan and all kinds of others. They've played the jam circuit. They've laid low at times. They've regrouped and morphed, like a good extended jam should.

Creek can bend and twirl and go down sonic vortexes, but they can also crank up the heat with their rock and boogie-woogie tunes. This is a seasoned band, versed in entertaining crowds that like to dance and don't mind getting a little rowdy. Expect New Years Eve to be extra festive.

Max Creek rings in the new year at the Stafford Palace Theater, 75 Main St., Stafford Springs, Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $36.50. 860-851-9780, thestaffordpalacetheater.com.