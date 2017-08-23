Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows At Xfinity

Matchbox Twenty and the Counting Crows both had strings of hits in the '90s that were a kind of corrective to the alienated aesthetic of the grunge era. Demonstrating sensitivity is tricky in a genre that mostly celebrates degrees of male rage and rebellious indifference.

Counting Crows smuggled in touches of Van Morrison-flavored soul, hints of the cosmic American music that defined alt-country, jangly pop elements that connected the band to R.E.M. and the Byrds, and even some Stonesy stomps into songs that radiated longing and uncertainty.

Matchbox Twenty was an equally pervasive success, with a singer who drew on the drawn-out growls of Eddie Vedder and making hits like "3 AM" that didn't tax radio listeners. In their way, these bands pointed the path to some of the emotive acoustic-kissed pop that artists like Ed Sheeran have since used to conquer the world.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows come to Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:45 p.m. $22 and up. livenation.com.