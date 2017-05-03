Mary J. Blige Plays Twice At Foxwoods

Mary J. Blige mixes worldliness with vulnerability, spiritual strength with suffering. Her songs and her voice blend hip-hop, R&B and touches of gospel fervor. Blige's singing always conveys fortitude, maturity and self-possession, while retaining the joyous capacity for plain good times and ecstasy. She moans and cries but remains regal through it all.

Blige is the enemy of drama and back-stabbers. She aims to be happy and whole, and she might vocally stomp on anyone who tries to stop her. But she'll warn listeners — not everybody is out to help you. Blige just released "Strength of a Woman" last month. It's trap-inflected in some places, Stevie Wonder/D'Angelo retro in others. The record, which features Kanye West on the opening track, also has songs called "Love Yourself," "Set Me Free," "Indestructible" and "Survivor," and Blige appears to be sitting on a throne on the cover, which gives you a good sense of where she's at.

Mary J. Blige plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 14, at 7 p.m. $75 to $150. foxwoods.com.