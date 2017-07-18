A Tighter, More Focused Marvelous Liars Releases New Album

For straight-ahead rock music, Marvelous Liars singer-guitarist Nick Johns' songs are tightly wound, with starts and stops, precise hits and accents, riffs that compel you to stick the landings.

And with the right players (drummer Shane O'Connell and bassist Nick Cancelmo), a strong work ethic and a scrappy, bruising new eponymous album (available on July 21 on Telegraph Recording Company), Johns and Marvelous Liars are poised to make a run at this whole music thing.

"This is definitely the most serious we've ever taken this," Johns says.

On July 21, Marvelous Liars hosts an album-release party at 33 Golden St. in New London with the Nuclears (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Dr. Martino opening.

Johns' life, as the song goes, was saved by rock 'n' roll; Marvelous Liars is his way of giving back. "I was pretty lost," he says. "Music was always my constant, but rock 'n' roll was the beacon on the hill. ... I owe so much to this form of music. I'm doing what I can for it."

Gone For Good, Johns' previous band, split up in 2013. He subsequently bought a bunch of recording equipment and holed up in his house for about a year.

"I said, 'I'm going to keep making music for myself, and I'm going to record it all myself, and I'm going to play all of the instruments.' I thought I'd play a show once in a blue moon, maybe have some friends with me."

Johns finished six songs and assembled a piecemeal band: drummer Ben LaRose, bassist Dave Freeburg (from the New London band Fatal Film), and guitarist Jason Banta. He quickly wanted to play out once a month, but the other musicians couldn't commit.

"They were all in other bands they were already doing that with," Johns says.

LaRose recommended drummer Shane O'Connell. There was a long, awkward phone call — "stream-of-consciousness-type sh*t," Johns says — where the two men sniffed each other out, trying to see if it could work.

Zack Rubin Photography Marvelous Liars, from left: Nick Cancelmo, Nick Johns and Shane O'Connell. Marvelous Liars, from left: Nick Cancelmo, Nick Johns and Shane O'Connell. (Zack Rubin Photography)

O'Connell, 26, was used to playing low-key, structured music — college jazz-band-type stuff. In Johns' songs, he heard echoes of what he grew up listening to: catchy, '70s-influenced power-trio rock.

"I thought this might be the perfect opportunity to start expressing how I really want to play," O'Connell says.

O'Connell was Johns' third drummer in five months, and Johns was getting tired of teaching his songs to others.

"I was knocking back down, starting back up again, knocking back down," John says. "It was so much work."

"Another Castaway," the first Marvelous Liars album, was self-released in 2015, with O'Connell, West Hartford bassist Eric Riotte and Banta producing. The music was pop-influenced, its songs long and drawn out.

"I didn't have anyone making suggestions," he says. "We literally got together, learned those songs and made an album: bam, bam, bam."

Marvelous Liars played some shows: The Oasis Pub in New London, Cafe Nine in New Haven. Riotte soon moved to Washington state, leaving Johns and O'Connell without a bass player.

Johns and O'Connell retreated to the practice room for eight months. "I had some licks, some riffs. I'd take my iPhone and record everything, little voice memos," Johns says. "They're almost like puzzle pieces: 'This could be a chorus, this could be a verse,' merging these parts together that almost shouldn't go."

With the new batch of songs, O'Connell decided to pull back his playing. "I realized there's more I can add: Why don't I finesse this out a little bit?"

LaRosa then recommended Cancelmo, 23, a chameleon-like bass player from East Lyme who plays in a number of local bands. "I came from a different circuit," he says. "I didn't know these guys. We were in different social worlds."

The pitch to Cancelmo: You won't make any money — you might even have to put in some money — and you'll be expected to give up a lot of your time.

Cancelmo was unfazed. "I make money with my other groups," he says. "This is just about making rock 'n' roll. These two guys are goal-driven and organized. That was impressive to me."

That professionalism was new to Johns and O'Connell. "It just kind of clicked for us one day," O'Connell says. "It was, 'What are we doing with this? Are we going to try to do something special?'"

Cancelmo is more than a decade younger than Johns, who is 36, but the two men clicked immediately. "It was like he was never not with us," Johns says.

With Cancelmo on board, Marvelous Liars recorded two songs on the new album, "Leather Jacket" and "I Follow Your Spark," at Johns' home studio in the summer of 2016.

The following October, Banta, a freelance engineer and one of Johns' best friends, landed studio time at Power Station New England, a Waterford studio built to the specs of the Hit Factory (in New York City), equipped with $15,000 microphones and a Neve 8068 Console, reportedly used to record John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Double Fantasy," AC/DC's "Back in Black" and Nirvana's "In Utero." The band spent two days there, focusing on drum and bass parts.

As a collection, "Marvelous Liars" isn't electrified folk music: Songs start with guitar riffs, grooves and melodies. Johns writes lyrics long after parts are pieced together. There's some welcome unpredictability in the songs, and not a lot of unnecessary repetition; "Prehab," once seven minutes long, was edited down to a relatively tighter 4.5-minute doom-filled blast. There's tons of studio ear candy, tucked into odd spaces.

"We cut out a lot of bullsh*t from the songs," Johns says. "That was number one."

The ideal Marvelous Liars fan, Johns says, is "someone who appreciates rock 'n' roll music, a person who, like us, wants to hear more of that. I play the music I think I'd like to hear somebody play. That's always been the driving force."

The business plan, as much as there is one, involves touring — small stints, for now, that fit in with day jobs and family lives. "We're doing Philly, we're doing New York, we're doing Boston and Rhode Island," Johns says.

Show-trading — offering a spot on a local bill to an out-of-town band, in exchange for similar treatment in their hometown — plays an important role; instead of cold-calling clubs, Marvelous Liars reaches out to hardworking bands who share musical and spiritual DNA.