Country Purist Marty Stuart At Stafford Palace

Marty Stuart has always been something of a traditionalist, championing old-school country artists like the Louvin Brothers and the Chuck Wagon Gang when a lot of other listeners had their ears turned the other way.

Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives just released a new record, "Way Out West," and it almost looks like he may be tipping the Stetson to jazz giant Sonny Rollins' 1957 record by the same name. But maybe they both just share pictures of arid desert and the hint of cactus, sand and a cowboy aesthetic. Stuart, who's always brought a pleasing rockabilly attitude to things, pays wonderful homage to the parched southwestern vibe of Marty Robbins and Sons of the Pioneer. There's a hint of Bakersfield in those tight vocal harmonies and plenty of twang, and you might say there's a sprinkle of surf-rock and spaghetti Western thrown into the mix as well.

The title track, a pill-addled ramble, even evokes the rippling psychedelic undulations of the Grateful Dead, like a trucker tune taken to the acid test. Stuart and crew give a whole new update to the concept of Cosmic American Music.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives perform at Stafford Palace Theater, 75 Main St., Stafford Springs, Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $45. 860-851-8780, thestaffordpalacetheater.com.