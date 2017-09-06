Martina McBride At Warner

Singer Martina McBride released "Reckless," her 13th studio album, last year. Leading up to that record, McBride had been paying tribute to a variety of different influences. In 2014 McBride released a record of soul and R&B covers. And she tipped the hat to Emmy Lou Harris and the Louvin Brothers when she covered "When I Stop Dreaming" after that.

McBride has been honoring tradition for a while, going back to her 2005 record of classic country covers. She's toured with Garth Brooks and George Strait, so McBride has ties to country legacy old and new. Taking stock of authenticity in an age of digital replications is one of the subjects that McBride touches on in songs like "The Real Thing." McBride, 51, has been singing since she was 5. She grew up singing in church and in school, and her father had a band, which she sang with when she was 7. She's been doing it ever since.

Martina McBride is at the Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington, on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. $35 to $85. warnertheatre.com