Maroon 5 Plays Hartford's XL Center

Maroon 5's Adam Levine, in addition to being named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013, is an impressively flexible singer.

He can sound like Sting. He can sound like Al Green. He can sound like Barry Gibb. He can sound like Michael Jackson. He can sound like James Blunt. He can sound like Chris Martin. What it means to sound like Adam Levine remains something of a question, since he's often morphing into some other more immediately recognizable vocalist.

Mostly Levine has a vaporous falsetto that he can jump in and out of to create depth and texture in the band's songs. Levine is also a regular and entertaining coach on TV's "The Voice," where he's routinely bested in the playful-ribbing department by the funnier Blake Shelton. But when Maroon 5 comes to play its lengthy string of mega-hits, the show will be all Levine's.

Maroon 5 plays the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford, Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.50 to $126. 860-249-6333 and xlcenter.org.