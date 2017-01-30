Pianist Marco Benevento Bringing His 'Ear Candy' Approach To Ballroom

"The Story of Fred Short," the most recent album by eclectic pianist-composer Marco Benevento, asks you to listen in two different modes, conveniently roped off into the record's Side A and Side B.

There are four songs of Side A — singer-songwriter fare, verses, choruses and all you'd expect, with Benevento's voice (a relatively recent feature of his records) cast in leading roles.

"In the Afternoon Tomorrow" sets a pastoral mood, lazy with a Laurel Canyon groove and feel: "Gonna ride the train to Copenhagen / it's how we live, it's how we're feeling." "Dropkick," "All the Other Dreams" and "Heavy Metal Floating Upstream" similarly explore sounds we know from past decades: indie rock, synthy dance-pop, '70s classic rock, and so on.

And then, there's Side B: "The Story of Fred Short," a seven-part, LCD Soundsystem-inspired suite, sewn together around a loose, fictional narrative about the namesake of Benevento's street and home studio in Woodstock, N.Y., a Zuni Native American from California who winds up hosting shamanic gatherings in the Catskills.

One night, several winters ago, Benevento improvised the whole thing, all the musical themes and sections, in an hour and a half. But he needed another year or so to piece it together.

"What everyone's hearing is the improvisation in order, the way it all happened," Benevento says. "It's cool. It's a thing. It's a personal accomplishment."

Last year, the "Fred Short" suite became the centerpiece for Benevento's live shows: You'll likely hear it again on Feb. 7, when his trio (with drummer Andy Borger and bassist Karina Rykman, who takes over from Ween's Dave Dreiwitz) performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden.

Improvising his way into songwriting is not unusual for Benevento, 39, who's also a member of drummer (and longtime collaborator) Joe Russo's Almost Dead, an enormously popular Grateful Dead tribute. Benevento calls it the "ear candy" approach, "just getting a bunch of good sounds going, synth sounds and vocals, put the headphones on, get a drum machine going and get inspired in the moment," he says.

"I like to keep the switch set to on and open, and after the cathartic release of searching and improvising, I go back and listen to it: Those two chords in a row were cool and interesting. Maybe they could be an intro," Benevento says. "I'll loop it on the laptop and find another section that I also like, and loop that, and put the sections together, then think of an in-between sort of part."

Borger, a longtime member of Benevento's trio, was on board with the "Fred Short" suite from the beginning.

"I said, 'It would be cool if we could keep this flow of events happening live,'" Benevento says. "When we play it live, we play it in the same order. My drummer was really into the idea, instead of saying, 'Oh, god, that's going to be so hard, why do we want to do that?' He was really up to the idea, which inspired me to follow through with it."

A dynamic performer with a vertical approach to the piano, Benevento stacks chords, textures, loops, sound effects and drum-machine grooves into sonic layer cakes. "Fred Short" incorporates everything, with gradual tempo fluctuations and key changes as stitching.

"I always like when I hear a band all speed up together, on purpose, to get to that next section," Benevento says. "It's a cool effect or concept as a band, or to slow it down or whatever. When you're playing for 500 people at 11 at night, and then the drum machine speeds up and everyone's dancing faster, you can feel the crowd's excitement and energy with the dancing element."

"Fred Short" is the second album in a row (after 2014's "Swift") with Benevento's voice all over it. Vocals help with songwriting (melodies, specifically), and Benevento enjoys writing lyrics. But he still doesn't love his voice.

"I hear people sing who can hit higher notes than I can, and I wish I had a higher, stronger voice," Benevento says. "We really couldn't fit another person in the band. I might as well just figure out how to do it myself."

"The Woodstock Sessions," a live album that comes out on Feb. 17, captures Benevento's trio performing in front of a 100-person audience, at Applehead Recording in Saugerties, N.Y., where he mixed both "Fred Short" and his 2012 album "Tigerface."

"Woodstock" follows similar releases by Rich Robinson, Vieux Ali Farka Toure; Medeski, Martin and Wood; and Bad Brains. Benevento says he was originally approached by owner Mike Birnbaum to do the record three years ago.

"He said, 'I want to bands to do live recordings here, but with an audience, and you'll have a live album. I want you to be the first artist to do it,'" Benevento says. "I said, 'Oh, man, that's great, but I'm on the road so much.' We hadn't been able to figure out when to do it."

A window of opportunity opened in September. Benevento's personal goal was to put the live version of "Fred Short," to have it on record as something the group could pull off live.

After 15 years of recording and touring, the live element is still hugely important to Benevento, even in the studio.

"When you forget that this music is going to be surrounded by people, something gets lost," Benevento says. "Having a crowd to play for in the studio: you tend to not dwell on things too much, which you can sometimes do when you're recording. With an audience there, you're in this forward motion frame of mind. You can't overthink anything."

MARCO BENEVENTO performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., with Superhuman Happiness opening. Tickets are $15. manicproductions.org