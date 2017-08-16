Marc Anthony To Play Webster Bank Arena

Marc Anthony is an American singer who has made a career singing salsa, but he got his start singing on proto electronic dance music tracks in New York City in the 1980s.

Anthony, a two-time Grammy Award winner and five-time Latin Grammy winner, has always been versatile, with a busy career as an actor. He can swing between Spanish-language tunes and pop songs in English. In 2010 Anthony released his record "Iconos," which was an album of older Latin ballads.

He can do sobbing romance and energetic salsa for the dance floor. He's one of those entertainers meant for the big stage. Like Sinatra, Anthony gathers songs from multiple eras and traditions and unites them with his approach.

Anthony has been outspoken about the richness of Latin music and about the ways that his identity and his heritage aren't necessarily central to the story about the music he makes. The frequent subject of tabloid coverage because of his high-profile marriages and divorces, he is a proud New Yorker and he views his music as an organic expression of the American experience.

