Pop Hybrid Lumineers At Mohegan Sun

The Lumineers created the template for an unlikely pop hybrid that blended strum-along folk, the stomping rhythmic stresses of work-songs and sea shanties, and songs that express vulnerability with a we're-all-in-this-together participatory exuberance. Their 2012 single "Ho Hey" tapped into a thirst for Americana austerity and soaring pop-radio emotion.

Along with the success of artists like the Avett Brothers and Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers represent another chapter in the ongoing re-introduction of overtly folk elements into popular music. The band took shape in New York and then Colorado, which has a thriving music scene that's got something in common with Brooklyn's in that the clubs are filled with people who aren't from around there, but came there to be in a place just like that — in this case, laid back and surrounded by beautiful mountains.

The Lumineers play folk — with guitar and cello and pretty vocal harmonies — but the band does an impressive job of taking songs that are often sad and slow, and turning them into a more energetic affair. Listen to the way the Lumineers turbo-charge an acoustic song by adding insistent kick drum on the beat and tambourine. The band released its second full-length record, "Cleopatra," last year.

