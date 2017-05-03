Luke Bryan Bringing His Eclectic Country To Xfinity

The opening track on Luke Bryan's 2015 record "Kill the Lights" is a song called "Kick the Dust Up." It's a strange song in one way — a sort of quasi hip-hop country tune about partying in cornfields, complete with an odd banjo riff that sounds like a Chinese zither.

But it's also not that unusual. Country music these days spends a lot of time celebrating sipping from Solo cups out in the sticks, listening to George Strait, AC/DC and LL Cool J. It's a melting pot scenario.

Bryan is a country mega star with loads of hits about cutting loose and growing up. Bryan can evoke traditional country themes — like drinking away a heartbreak on "Home Alone Tonight," or the classic idea of scheduling a little intimacy to rekindle a dying romance ("Strip It Down"), but he reboots a lot of the rhythms and sensibilities, folding in heartland rock, rap-like staccato phrases and even touches of mellow dance pop. It's not country for Merle Haggard purists, but it's probably a real reflection of what gets played in farming communities around America.

Luke Bryan plays t Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. $33 and up. livenation.com