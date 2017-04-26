Lucy Kaplansky, Cheryl Wheeler At Infinity Hall

Listen to Lucy Kaplansky's version of the ultra-suave Roxy Music classic "More Than This." It's an inspired transformation of Bryan Ferry's song. Ferry had a way of radically altering songs that he covered, and Kaplansky did him the honor of turning the velvety romantic song into an acoustic meditation, with aching pedal steel and harmony vocals.

Kaplansky was raised in Chicago. Her father was a mathematician and a pianist. She went on to get a Ph.D. in psychology after first getting started as a folk singer and songwriter. You can get a sense of Kaplansky's sensibility for weight and humor by her choice of other covers over the years, songs by artists like Nick Lowe, Richard Thompson, Loudon Wainwright III, and Gram Parsons.

Another example of a cover that conveys the brainiac element is Kaplansky's version of her dad's "A Song About Pi," a math-centric jazzy piano tune that sounds like it could have been Cole Porter teaming up with Alan Turing. But, really, emotion is the thing that comes through in Kaplansky's music; she sings with a pure voice, having provided sweet harmonies with like-minded artists such as Shawn Colvin and John Gorka.

Lucy Kaplansky and Cheryl Wheeler perform at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Sunday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $54. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.