Lucinda Williams At Infinity Hall

Lucinda Williams is pondering mortality on her most recent record, "The Ghosts of Highway 20," parts of which are based on the poetry of her late father Miller Williams. Murder, death and spirits emanate from some of the songs.

Raised in Louisiana, Williams has a Southern gothic vibe to her work. Williams' dark gruff delivery adds heft to her already hefty lyrics. But the singer and songwriter, who has fans in both the country and the punk/rock camps, has found that the state of the world in 2017 has left her feeling a little more inclined to rock out and stir up some noise, and maybe some trouble.

Williams puts her records out on her own label, making it easier for her to make epic statements like her recent double albums, which label bean-counters tend to balk at.

Lucinda Williams comes to Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. $69 to $99. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.