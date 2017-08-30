Los Lobos At Stage One

Los Lobos is a quintessential American band, distilling elements of early rock, Tex-Mex, folk, soul, traditional Latin music and blues into a sound that has the virtues of being both solid and loose.

Formed in East L.A. in the early '70s by a group of high school friends, Los Lobos has become an institution over the decades. The band embodied a renaissance of Mexican-American cultural awareness, but what Los Lobos has always done might not have been what Middle America expected from a group of Chicanos.

Its sound is wide-ranging and reveals a spiritual connection to artists like Doug Sahm, Tom Waits, the Grateful Dead and other originals of American music. The band released its 22nd record, "Gates of Gold," in 2015, a meditation on the future and possibility.

Los Lobos will be at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:45 p.m., $105. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.