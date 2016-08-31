Lori McKenna At Iron Horse

Lori McKenna's new record "The Bird & the Rifle" came out in late July. The first song, "Wreck You," on this Americana-tinged, slow country-folk album is about love that's gone south, but that still has the potential to devastate at least one half of the former couple.

McKenna has a lovely voice that's both powerful and slightly restrained, with just a hint of grain. Her songs have a small town, unglamorous, true-to-life sadness to them, about people working to the point of fatigue, watching years pass by. She's been releasing records since 2000.

McKenna, who lives in Massachusetts, has written about the state with clear-eyed honesty and insight. These are mature songs about lives that haven't turned out exactly as one might have hoped. There's stoic sadness but not much overblown self-pity. "Humble & Kind" has a whole slew of sound advice for a young person.

McKenna can bring to mind Shawn Colvin and Bruce Springsteen in her short-story-like exploration of little lives with plenty of gravity. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have recorded her songs. But you can hear the songs from their creator.

Lori McKenna plays the Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30. iheg.com.