Lola Pistola came to New York City from Puerto Rico. But she seems to have thoroughly internalized the NYC aesthetic. Her music is glammy scuzz rock. Her look adds to the effect, with severe bangs and outrageous makeup.

Bashing cymbals and trashy guitars add to the leather-jacket attitude. But there are moments of dreamy rest on her 2017 record “Curfew,” like on the Best Coast-ish “Excuses.” Fans of Hole will appreciate what Pistola is up to. If you needed more evidence of the ongoing grunge revival, this is it.

But there’s more to it than that. Pistola’s best songs have a groggy disheveled quality that retain an air of menace.

Lola Pistola plays Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 to $10. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com