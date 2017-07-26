Rapper Logic At Mohegan Sun

Maryland rapper Logic has said that his most recent record, "Everybody," released in May of this year, might be his next-to-last album. The record opens with the far-out pattern-heavy "Hallelujah," a track that clocks in at over seven minutes and the backing music of which could almost be at home on a Philip Glass opera.

Logic is the rare hip-hop artist who's hugely influenced by Frank Sinatra. Logic is biracial and, on his latest, he raps about feeling like he didn't necessarily fit in among whites or blacks as a kid on the title track, which also has an excellent vocal snippet as its musical substructure. It's a theme that comes up a lot — Logic ticks off all of the assumptions people made about him growing up, and about his struggles with poverty, drugs, violence and more. Logic is all about peace, love and positivity now. His most recent record is new in terms of tackling subjects like anxiety, politics, race and more. He's only 27, but he seems like a pretty wise dude. "Everybody," it turns out, is a concept album about someone being reincarnated billions of times so that they can then empathize with everyone, more or less.

Logic performs at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.