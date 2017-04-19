Local H At Outer Space Ballroom

Local H was kind of like Marcy Playground, the Nixons or Seven Mary Three —a one-hit wonder of the grunge era.

But the kinds of hits that bands were cranking during the '90s were sometimes pretty unusual. Local H was doing the heavy-duo thing before the White Stripes ever came on the scene. (Not that there weren't other guitar-and-drums acts that came before.)

One means them no disrespect by saying that if you know of Local H — Scott Lucas Ryan and Harding — you probably know them through their song "Bound For The Floor," which had some retro slang, some attitudinal singing and a big heavy chorus, which eventually calls for some vocal-cord-trashing screams that jump up an octave — very Nirvana. But it was a hit because it was catchy. And the band has been releasing a record every three or four years since 1995 or so. It's hard to make a 20-year career out of songs about not giving a damn, but Local H has done it.

Local H comes to The Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Tuesday, May 2, at 8:30 p.m. $12 to $15. 203-288-6400 and thespacect.com.