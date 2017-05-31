Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is from Philadelphia, but he's lived for a bit in Atlanta, and the sound may have rubbed off on him. His name refers to his clipped staccato machine-gun style rapping. Hip-hop has moved into an abstract phase in recent years, with verbal dexterity getting supplanted in many cases by a taste for texture and surface over lyrical depth.

Lil Uzi Vert can turn an exclamation like "whoa!" into a call-and-response detail, like on "Of Course We Ghetto Flowers." Other tracks, like "Money Mitch," make the casual syncopated uttering of "yeah" into part of the rhythmic atmosphere. Money is a recurring theme. But so are sex, pills and jewelry. Uzi's latest hit, "XO Tour Llif3," out this spring, is probably his biggest success yet, even with verses that are AutoTuned into a warped and twisty tumble. It's a strange, somewhat grim, vehicle on which to ride to increased stardom, given its refrain of "All my friends are dead, push me to the edge." Wealth and pleasure haven't obliterated the harsh realities of street life, but Lil Uzi Vert sounds jubilant while chronicling a morbid reality.

Lil Uzi Vert at The Dome at the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Sunday, June 11, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and up. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.