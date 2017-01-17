Les Nubians Promise R&B Voyage Into Emotion At Artists Collective

Last September, Parisian sisters Hélène and Célia Faussart, co-founders of the socially conscious French R&B and hip-hop group Les Nubians, were booked to perform at the Artists Collective in Hartford. A visa issue made that appearance impossible, leading to the Artists Collective's first cancellation in 47 years, according to spokesperson Melonaé McLean.

Still, love and positivity won't be denied forever: With travel woes behind them, the Faussart sisters bring sublime vocals, pan-global musical styles and a terrific NYC-based band to the Artists Collective for a free community concert on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

Q: The original date was canceled because of visa problems?

Hélène: Immigration services took forever to process my visa renewal. It's been 12 years or more that we've been getting visas in America without any issues. It was always done in a timely manner, from two weeks to two months. During this process, nine months later, I was still waiting for my visa, with the impossibility to work in the U.S. It lasted forever, like blackmail. I had to pay a tremendous amount of extra money to process the paperwork faster.

I understood, after I exchanged [information] about my situation with other people renewing their visas this year, that they had the same issue. Somebody suggested that the administration was waiting for the election. ... I don't know if it was a trend, but maybe there were some political reasons to put everything on hold until the election to know what the immigration and visa policies.

Q: Appealing to both the mind and the body, to both the head and the heart, seems central to Les Nubians' music. Why is that?

Célia: We are from the hip-hop generation, so we believe that the message is very important. Our mother always said that music has the power to make a paralyzed person want to move. It's important to marry those two aspects, to make music that makes you think and music that makes you dance, music that can elevate and inspire, that can put the spirit into someone else, so they can create their own possibilities.

Hélène: Both are important in terms of the healing process. Because we are the daughters of our mother, we are very spiritual. Through the vibration of dance, through the vibration of music, it's easier for the spirit to elevate, to change and transform. Bringing this magnifying glass on social justice, on our reality, is pointing to the matter, so that we can create possibilities for change.

Q: That feels more important than ever these days. Your 2011 album, "Nu Revolution," still feels relevant, as though it could have come out this year.

Hélène: It's funny: "Revolution" is also "reve-evolution," or "dream evolution," creating and visualizing the possibility, and then acting on it. We really believe in the transformative experience and ability of people to experience truth through music.

Célia: I listened to President Obama's farewell speech. I love that he was hopeful and encouraged acting out what you wanted to see happen. That's really at the heart of what we put into "Nu Revolution."

Q: Is there new music in the works? The industry puts less emphasis on albums these days.

Hélène: We have a few new tracks in progress. We also did soundtracks for movies and short films. But I agree with you: The way the business of music operates these days has completely shifted. We are part of a generation that was literally in the middle of the shift. We went from CDs to digital, and now we have to have a parallel life on social media. I don't know if we're getting old and are not that good at it, but I believe the new generation is definitely more flowing with this. They are amazing. They are teaching us a lot.

Right now, we are gathering all of that information for our next release. It's so different now, how things are done. We're also independent artists, which doesn't make things easier. But we're working on it, trying to figure out the best situation possible for our next release.

Q: Les Nubians has always collaborated with other artists. Who's on your bucket list?

Hélène: For me, someone like Esperanza Spalding would be lovely. This beautiful woman artist that I love, her name is Emily King: she's a great songwriter. I love her sound. There's always Meshell Ndegeocello. She's always on the list.

Célia: Quincy Jones is still on the list. It's too bad that Prince cannot be on the list.

Q: What can we expect at the Hartford show?

Hélène: A real voyage into emotion, into ourselves, into our own experiences. We're going to sing songs that we rarely put in our sets. The industry calls these the "album songs," you know, not the hits, songs for us that have great meaning, important meaning, that are beautifully played by our band. After the show, the audience will feel comforted. They'll find energy; "album songs" doesn't mean "low energy!" [Laughs.] They'll be energized. They'll be healed, reinforced in their capacities. Maybe they will have dropped some of their fears and will embrace the world with gratitude and will. It starts with ourselves, with us: How do we feel? Then, we can communicate it to those around us. If we can get people to become beauty batteries, positivity batteries, love batteries, so that they can share with the people around them, then we won. We did what we were supposed to do.

LES NUBIANS perform at the Artists Collective in Hartford on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Admission is free; seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis (no reserved seating). artistscollective.org