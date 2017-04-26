Former 'Glee' Star Lea Michele At Foxwoods

It's not that former "Glee" star and power singer Lea Michele wanted a do-over after her solo debut in 2014. It's just that she was in the thick of her TV career, covering tons of songs each week and grieving over the recent death of her boyfriend, "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith.

Michele's efforts to find her own sound were perhaps clouded by the circumstances at the time. And so her second solo album, "Places," which came out at the end of April, is a bit of a showcase for her Broadway side. Many of the tunes are slow, dramatic tunes, with piano — oh, and maybe a little rumbling timpani paired with swelling strings — with Michele pointing her voice toward the ceiling and letting it go. This is a vocal album, and fans of artists like Celine Dion will be excited to hear Michele's voice performing airy stunts.

Lea Michele takes the stage at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $55. foxwoods.com.