Sibling Pop Duo Lawrence To Play At The Ballroom

Siblings Gracie and Clyde Lawrence not only have lots of talent and a family that nurtured their musical gifts, they also seem to have a pretty solid and of-the-moment sense of humor, judging from their tune, "Do You Wanna Do Nothing With Me?" The song is a perky soul ode to a romance that doesn't require anything fancy — sweatpants, take-out Thai food and watching HBO will do.

The duo's debut record "Breakfast," produced by Eric Krasno, has warm horns, swelling organ, and lots of gently gruff singing. Clyde is 22 and Gracie is 18, but they have that next-level kind of confidence and poise and down-to-earth vibe. They're sort of adorable, too. Their voices do that perfect blending thing that only seems to happen with shared genes. (Their sound doesn't have much in common with the Carpenters, though.)

Stevie Wonder, Ben Folds, Jamiroquai and even contemporary singers like Christina Aguilera, John Mayer and Shawn Mendes come to mind when listening to this pair's mix of old school and new. They called their record "Breakfast," to convey the kind of casual, everybody-loves-it association of the first meal of the day, but also because they're way into bacon and eggs and French toast. Lawrence — that's what they go by — played at Bonnaroo in 2016 and they're out on their first headlining national tour. I think they'll be playing bigger venues soon.

Lawrence performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 p.m. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.