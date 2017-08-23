Laundry Day Celebrates New Album At Cafe Nine

New Haven's Laundry Day has a new record coming out in early September.

"It's Cool It's Whatever" showcases the band's way with a sturdy rhythm section and nicely mussed-up guitar textures all lifted up with memorable vocal melodies. The band sounds slightly more jubilant than they did on their debut release from 2014, the year the group formed.

Fans of the Breeders, Dinosaur Jr. and other tuneful practitioners of the power-pop-sympathetic end of the grunge-scuzz spectrum will appreciate what this band is up to.

This is an album-release celebration also featuring the Backyard Committee and Elison Jackson at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, Monday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. $5. 203-789-8281 and cafenine.com