LANY At College Street

There's a strain of current, suave minimalist synth pop that seems to derive a lot of its feel from Steve Winwood circa 1987, with washes of piped-in string sounds, mechanized drums, choked guitar lines with stereo chorus, and reverb-y vocals about longing and heartache.

California trio LANY (pronounce Lay-nee) has the formula down. Fans of Fun., the mellow John Mayer, and Francis and the Lights will appreciate this popped-collar, John Hughes-soundtrack vibe. If you think Tears For Fears was the Rosetta Stone of smart, radio pop, you'll like the slightly starched and stylishly anguished atmosphere of LANY's new single "It Was Love," about a teenage romance seen in the rearview mirror.

It seems weird in 2017 to talk about a band being classy, but LANY, a group that is made for the internet, definitely aims to avoid the trash-talk that is a pervasive part of the social-media landscape. Singer and frontman Paul Klein is heartthrob material, but he's also wise and articulate on the merits of youthful enthusiasm. LANY is like a boy band for people who don't like boy bands, complete with cool production, retro synth flourishes, emotional candor and uplift.

LANY plays at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Saturday, May 13,at 8 p.m. $18 to $22. collegestreetmusichall.com.