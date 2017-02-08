Retro Pop's Lake Street Dive At College Street Music Hall

Lake Street Dive is a band with skills. The quartet makes retro pop dense with pillowy vocal harmonies. It can sound like Wings and Bonnie Raitt dredging up some epic soul-rock, or it can do real Memphis horns, sugary disco, '70s radio bubblegum or lots of other classic genre contortions.

The band can swing, too. There's some connection to Amy Winehouse in the vocals of lead singer Rachael Price. But this is a real band, rather than just a showcase for a hot-dog vocalist. If you listen for hints of Brill Building songcraft and Motown in this band, you'll hear those, too. The members of the band, now signed to Nonesuch Records, met while they were all students at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.

There's clear versatility and confidence to this band. None of that keeps them from being so serious that they can't write a song like "Side Pony," a fun and silly anthem about a bold casual hairstyle. It might be impossible to make a classic Al Green record or Gloria Gaynor tune, but Lake Street Dive do an impressive job of turning the sound of classic '60s and '70s pop into a whipped treat.

Lake Street Dive takes the stage at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. collegestreetmusichall.com.