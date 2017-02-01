Stark, Intense Lady Lamb At The Ballroom

Always remember that people repeat the maxim "less is more" only because it's true. Lady Lamb is singer/songwriter Aly Spaltro, from Maine. She has a good sense of the power of pulling back, and she knows how to increase the punch by occasionally piling on a little extra in the right place, after you've gotten used to some space.

Listen to "Heaven Bent," the opening track off of "Tender Warriors Club," her release from late 2016. It's just her, a guitar and her voice. Stark and intense. And then she layers on some startling vocals on the choruses. Spaltro can bring to mind singer/songwriters like Angel Olsen, Aimee Mann and Scout Niblett.

Spaltro's voice can shiver and whisper, or she can push it to a raw and gripping edge. The reverb-heavy setting only increases the haunted vibe. She hasn't always sounded like this. In 2015, she had a band with rock dynamics and quiet-loud-quiet contrasts. She plays a mean banjo, too.

She's only 27, but she's been doing this for 10 years. There's a seasoned maturity and confidence to the new record. The songs would work any way you slice them. Spaltro commands attention.

Lady Lamb performs at Ballroom at the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 to $15. 203-288-6400, thespacect.com.