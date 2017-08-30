Grunge Pop Group Kino Kimino At Cafe Nine

Kino Kimino play garage-y grunge-pop. The band is the latest project of front woman, singer, guitarist and songwriter Kim Talon (formerly of Eagle and Talon), originally from Manitoba, Canada, now out of Brooklyn.

The debut Kino Kimino record, "Bait Is For Sissies," which came out in 2016, features half of Sonic Youth, with Lee Ranaldo on guitar and Steve Shelley on drums. Sonic Youth fans will be pleased to hear the elements of scuzz noise and high-art primitivism of that band injected into attitudinal riffs with sing-along charm of Talon's song.

Talon has something in common with P.J. Harvey in that she writes strong and memorable songs that often seem to have slightly dark or warped ulterior motives. She has an absurdist sense of imagery, with lines about mashed potatoes and DIY videos that seem like cutting-room collages from instructional films.

Kino Kimino will play Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. $8. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com